Research houses maintain 'neutral' on plantation sector

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Research houses are maintaining their “neutral” calls on plantation sector, with a projection for crude palm oil (CPO) to strengthen further towards mid-year as inventories are set to decline on lower output in the second half of this year (2Q19).

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd said the prospect of better CPO price would offer tactical trading opportunity in 2Q19.

“However, our 12-month neutral view on the sector is unchanged,” it said in a note.

Public Bank Investment Bank Bhd said Malaysian palm oil inventories unexpectedly climbed to 3.05 million metric tonnes (mt) in February as exports of the commodity saw a sharp decline of 21.2 per cent month-on-month, mainly dragged by weaker demand from China.

“CPO price performance was under pressure again as the market is worried about the oversupply situation. At the point of writing, CPO futures fell RM5 to RM2,120/mt, the lowest level since late-December,” it said.

The palm oil industry has less than three months to pare down its inventory to the optimal level before high production season kicks in.

“Nevertheless, we think demand will likely pick up this month after a long holiday break in China.

“We maintained ‘neutral’ call on the sector outlook with a full-year CPO price forecast of RM2,200/mt.

As for Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd, it also maintained “neutral” on the sector, despite expecting improvements in CPO prices, as uncertainties vis-à-vis trade war prevail, which continue to hurt the industry’s sentiment and cap further upsides to CPO prices. — Bernama