KL benchmark index higher at mid-afternoon

Financial heavyweights, led by CIMB and PBBank, help push Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) extended its gains at mid-afternoon, gaining 5.28 points to 1,669.91, supported by financial services-heavyweight counters, led by CIMB and PBBank.

CIMB and PBBank contributed 2.44 points to the composite index, with CIMB rising nine sen to RM5.37 and the latter adding 14 sen to RM24.34.

At 3pm, the composite was 0.31 per cent higher from Monday’s 1,664.63 after opening 3.33 points better at 1,667.96.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 450 to 320 with 389 counters unchanged, 745 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.04 billion shares worth RM1.21 billion.

Among other heavyweights, PMetal rose 11 sen to RM4.42, PChem gained five sen to RM9.25, RHB advanced seven sen to RM5.65, DIGI accumulated three sen to RM4.54, and Maybank bagged two sen to RM9.49.

Of actives, Sapnrg improved one sen to 32.5 sen, Velesto and Armada each added 2.5 sen to 30.5 sen and 19 sen, respectively, MyEG was nine sen better at RM1.32 and PresBhd increased four sen to 56.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 49.27 points to 11,685.93, the FBMT 100 expanded 47.15 points to 11,535.44, the FBM 70 leapt 101.59 points to 14,151.68, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 38.74 points to 11,688.70.

The FBM Ace Index advanced 16.05 points to 4,698.38.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services index was 72.22 points higher at 17,386.54, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.95 of-a-point better at 169.63, but the Plantation Index was 13.16 points easier at 7,237.38. — Bernama