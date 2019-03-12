Bursa rebounds at opening

Improved investor sentiments in line with global trends enable Bursa Malaysia to open on a positive note. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded at opening today, with FBM KLCI up 3.77 points to 1,668.40 after losing 0.91 per cent yesterday, supported by an improved sentiment globally.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 0.22 points from an intra-day low of 1,664.63 yesterday.

The index opened 3.33 points better at 1,667.96.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said the upbeat mood was in line with the global stock markets, which saw US stocks bounced back from their biggest weekly drop in three months with their largest one-day gain since January as a burst of merger activities and speculations propped up the market.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 196 to 48, while 143 counters remained unchanged, 1,517 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 123.63 million shares worth RM54.11 million.

Regional stock markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225, rose 1.51 per cent to 21,443.47, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.97 per cent to 28,503.301 and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.84 per cent to 2,156.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga advanced two sen to RM9.49 and RM12.64, respectively, PBBank added six sen to RM24.26 but PChem erased two sen to RM9.18.

Of actives, Velesto and MyEG both added two sen to 30 sen and RM1.25, respectively, Sapnrg inched up half-a-sen to 32 sen and Dayang improved five sen to RM1.57.

Of gainers, Allianz jumped 20 sen to RM14.46, HEIM accumulated 18 sen to RM23.0, Hengyuan added 13 sen to RM6.25 and PetGas improved 12 sen to RM17.86.

The FBM Emas Index rose 33.06 points to 11,669.72, the FBMT 100 expand 32.67 points to 11,520.96 and the FBM 70 increased 67.36 points to 14,117.45, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 31.35 points to 11,681.31.

The FBM Ace Index advanced 39.29 points to 4,721.62.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 19.20 points stronger at 7,269.74, the Financial Services index was 45.85 points higher at 17,360.16, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.21 of-a-point better at 168.89. — Bernama