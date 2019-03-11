Yang di-Pertuan Agong concerned over woes of smallholders

His Majesty raised the matter of small shareholders at the second term of the 14th Parliament. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The woes of smallholders affected by the recent drop of commodity prices had received the attention of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

It was shown when His Majesty raised the matter when he officially opened the Second term of the 14th Parliament at the Parliament Building here today.

Sultan Abdullah pointed out that the government would continue to take necessary measures to ease the burden of those involved.

These included intensifying research and marketing of the downstream agro-commodity industries, the use of biofuels, new market exploration and collaboration with other producing countries to stabilise the commodity prices in international markets.

“Smallholders are also advised to diversify their crops and explore opportunities for new crops that could provide better returns so that the impact of the drop in commodity prices can be reduced,” said Sultan Abdullah.

The King also wants the government to take strategic measures to counter the trade barriers on palm oil and palm-based products, especially by Europe.

Also gracing the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Others present included Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Sultan Abdullah said the government would continue to develop the agro-food sector not only to ensure food security supply but also to increase the country’s exports.

His Majesty was delighted that Malaysia was now seen as the model of halal industry development and had become one of the contributing components to the economy with an export value of over RM43 billion.

“In this regard, I believe that the Halal Industry Master Plan 2.0 will continue to strengthen the country’s halal industry locally and internationally,” said Sultan Abdullah. — Bernama