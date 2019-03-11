Ringgit higher against US dollar this morning

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The ringgit rebounded from last week downtrend to open higher against the US dollar this morning amid an improved oil price and the softer greenback.

At 9am, the ringgit stood at 4.0860/0930 against the greenback from 4.0890/0930 at last Friday’s close.

At press time, the international benchmark Brent crude up 0.09 per cent to US$65.80 per barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was 0.18 per cent firmer at US$56.17 per barrel.

A dealer said the US dollar came under pressure last Friday following a weaker-than-expected payrolls data that sparked fresh concern over slower global growth.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mixed.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0051/0107 from 3.0064/0104 recorded last Friday and strengthened versus the British pound to 5.2995/3090 from 5.3509/3577.

The local unit, however, depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6844/6917 from 3.6798/6847 and contracted vis-a-vis the euro to 4.5878/5960 from 4.5842/6895. — Bernama