Bernama, JW United ink pact to help local SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with retail group, JW United Group, to introduce a new television (TV) segment and package called “e-USAHA-ONE”, aimed at assisting local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The new 12-minute programme, to be broadcast live over the “Nine11” talk show over Bernama News Channel (BNC) from Monday-Friday, will also be shown through streaming channels such as MyTv, Njoi, Bernama WebTV, Bernama Youtube, Unifi and Iflix.

Bernama chief executive officer Nurini Kassim said the segment would not only be a platform to promote the products of entrepreneurs through TV and social media channels but also boost sales through online marketplace such as Shoppee, Lazada and 11street.

“Entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to promote their products and services in the “e-USAHA-ONE” segment.

“”Bernama is proud to be able to support local SMEs in strengthening the country’s economic agenda.

“My hope is for this programme to have a positive impact on the economic growth of entrepreneurs besides helping their business to flourish abroad,” she said when officiating the e-USAHA-ONE preview and MoA signing ceremony at Wisma Bernama here today.

Present were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, editor-in-chief Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab and JW United Group managing director Juzairiah Wazir.

Nurini said the e-USAHA-ONE package was priced at RM4,500 but the first 50 entrepreneurs to register today would obtain the package at a special offer of RM4,000.

“The (special) offer will be given to only 50 early birds but they will need to make a RM500 deposit,” she said.

Meanwhile, Juzairiah hoped the programme could be presented to ministries and the statutory bodies with entrepreneur development units as a national agenda.

“I hope Bernama can bring this programme to the attention of higher authorities and possibly include the package as an element in the government’s annual budget and grant,” she added. — Bernama