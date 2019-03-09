Perak to assist B40 women start, expand business

The Perak government will allocate RM200,000 in ‘Seed Grants’ for women from the bottom 40 per cent household income group (B40) to start or expand their business to enable them to support their families. — Reuters pic

IPOH, March 9 — The Perak government will allocate RM200,000 in “Seed Grants” for women from the bottom 40 per cent household income group (B40) to start or expand their business to enable them to support their families.

State Women and Family Development, and Social Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing said the conditions that qualify for the grants would be outlined later.

“This is one of our efforts to empower the development of women in the state,” she told reporters after attending the state-level International Women’s Day Celebration officiated by Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, here today.

Raja Puan Besar of Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda of Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah were present.

Wong welcomes the involvement of private companies in assisting women to grow their business.

Earlier, in her speech, Wong said an institution would be established this year to focus on planning and setting the direction of vulnerable groups, including women, by conducting various activities for them at the state level.

“This institution will also focus on strengthening women in the entrepreneurial world, attracting and retaining highly-educated and highly-skilled women in the workforce, and establishing equality between men and women in economic and leadership development,” she said. — Bernama