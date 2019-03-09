30 women entrepreneurs in Sarawak receive business grant, says Abang Johari

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said 30 women entrepreneurs received grants to start or expand their businesses. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 9 — A total of 30 women entrepreneurs in Kuching and Lundu received business grants from the Sarawak Women and Family Department (JWKS) in conjunction with the International Women’s Day 2019 celebration here today.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the women received the grants to start or expand their businesses.

Besides the grant, JWKS also launched the ‘Women ePrenuers’ application, a platform for entrepreneurs to expand their market reach through online business.

“The application would promote their products and services locally and internationally,” he said after launching the state-level International Women’s Day.

Abang Johari also announced that the seed capital would be raised from RM500,000 to RM1 million. — Bernama