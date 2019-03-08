Bursa benchmark lower at mid-afternoon

Kuala Lumpur shares are lower at mid-afternoon on continued selling. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was lower at mid-afternoon on continued selling namely in utilities, industrial products, and consumer products.

At 3.15pm, the benchmark index stood at 1,682.16. The index opened 0.82 points weaker at 1,686.13.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 495 to 275 with 339 counters unchanged, 792 untraded and 20 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.83 billion shares worth RM1.31 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.53, Public Bank fell two sen to RM24.52, Tenaga slipped eight sen to RM12.74 while Petronas Chemicals was nine sen higher at RM9.27.

Of actives, Dayang Enterprise rose 21 sen to RM1.61 while KNM and Perdana Petroleum added one sen each to 11 sen and 30 sen, respectively, but My EG lost one sen to RM1.22.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 25.35 points to 11,757.27, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 37.24 points to 11,752.78 and the FBMT 100 Index erased 27.64 points to 11,609.04.

The FBM Ace Index rose 37.81 points to 4,700.53 and the FBM 70 eased 13.69 points to 14,194.60.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index lost 6.19 points to 17,512.61, the Plantation Index slid 9.62 points to 7,283.13 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.38 points weaker at 169.46. — Bernama