Ringgit lower against US dollar in early trade

The ringgit weakens against the greenback after a rise in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield. – Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The ringgit was lower against the US dollar this morning on weaker demand for the local note due to higher US yields.

At 9.08am, the ringgit stood at 4.0820/0870 against the greenback from 4.0740/0780 at the close yesterday.

A dealer said the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 2.715 per cent, which is its highest since January 23.

“Furthermore, unexpectedly strong data on US services industries and new home sales also reduced some worries on the economic prospects of the giant economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against other major currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0090/0145 from 3.0062/0109 and depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6528/6583 from 3.6381/6427.

It rose against the British pound to 5.3666/3752 from 5.3716/3785 and strengthened versus the euro to 4.6123/6191 from 4.6142/6200. — Bernama