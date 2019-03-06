KL shares mixed at opening

There's not much movement in Bursa Malaysia in a mixed opening of trade. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were mixed at opening today, supported by some buying for the local stocks namely in the telecommunications, consumer products and financial related stocks.

At 9.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.79 of-a-point lower at 1,684.83 from yesterday's close of 1,685.62.

The index opened 0.64 of-a-point weaker at 1,684.98.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 127 to 65, while 145 counters remained unchanged, 1,532 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 68.61 million shares worth RM40.09 million.

A dealer said the local bourse and some of its regional peers have found support following news that two of the world’s largest economies, the US and China are close to a trade deal.

“However, investors are still concern on the final decision to be made by the two premiers and on top of that both the countries are facing an economic slowdown, which would impact the global market later on, so basically there all on cautious mode,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.54, Public Bank added six sen to RM24.66, Petronas Chemicals was three sen better at RM9.22 while Tenaga slipped two sen to RM12.78.

Of actives, My EG rose three sen to RM1.04, Fitter Diversified improved two sen to 55.5 sen, Foundpac inched up one sen to 34.5 sen while Apft was flat at two sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 2.09 points to 11,731.90, the FBMT 100 edged up 0.61 of-a-point to 11,589.75 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 2.86 points to 11,669.99.

The FBM Ace Index advanced 3.29 points to 4,692.20 and the FBM 70 increased 25.84 points to 14,018.16.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index was 21.64 points easier at 17,609.17, the Plantation Index gained 1.73 points to 7,274.72 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.29 of-a-point better at 168.25. — Bernama