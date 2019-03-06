FBM KLCI gets lift from buying at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers led losers 361 to 259, while 321 counters were unchanged, 928 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was lifted at mid-morning with buying in selected key heavyweights.

At 11.06am, the index stood at 1,686.08, up by 0.46 of-a-point from yesterday's close of 1,685.62. It opened 0.64 of-a-point better at 1,684.98.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 361 to 259, while 321 counters were unchanged, 928 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.09 billion shares worth RM696.17 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.53, Public Bank added six sen to RM24.66, Petronas Chemicals bagged four sen for RM9.23, while Tenaga was two sen weaker at RM12.78.

Of the most actives, My EG rose 10 sen to RM1.11, Seacera inched up one sen to 37 sen, Brahims improved 3.5 sen to 14.5 sen and Frontken was four sen higher at 99.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index edged up 17.73 points to 11,747.54, the FBMT 100 Index increased 15.06 points to 11,604.20 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 30.66 points higher at 11,703.51.

The FBM Ace Index gained 2.42 points to 4,691.33 and the FBM 70 appreciated 67.23 points to 14,059.55.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 31.71 points to 17,599.10, the Plantation Index gained 8.59 points to 7,281.58 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.72 of-a-point to 168.68. — Bernama