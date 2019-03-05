Chinese stocks end with healthy gains

The Shanghai Composite Index benchmark climbed 0.88 per cent . — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 5 — Shanghai stocks ended today sharply higher after China unveiled huge tax cuts to boost the stuttering economy, while investors remain optimistic about the chances of a trade deal with the United States.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.88 per cent, or 26.67 points, to 3,054.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.28 percent, or 36.50 points, to 1,635.98.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong closed marginally higher, inching up 2.01 points, to 28,961.60.