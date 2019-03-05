BMW could shift some engine production out of UK, says board member

BMW has yet to make a final decision on transferring engine production elsewhere. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, March 5 — BMW may move some engine production out of Britain to Austria in the event of an uncontrolled exit from the European Union by the UK, BMW board member Peter Schwarzenbauer said today.

"We have some flexibility on the engine side with Steyr in Austria. We would need to make some adjustments toward Steyr. We are preparing to be able to do it. Like we are preparing warehouses in the UK to produce cars," Schwarzenbauer told Reuters at the Geneva car show.

A final decision on whether to transfer some production of engines from Hams Hall, England, to Austria has not yet been taken, Schwarzenbauer said. — Reuters