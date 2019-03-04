Perodua sales up 7.3pc in first two months of 2019

Perodua said the stronger results were on the back of sustained strong demand. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd’s (Perodua) sales rose 7.3 per cent to 37,400 vehicles for the first two months of 2019 compared with 34,800 in the previous corresponding period.

Perodua said the stronger results were on the back of sustained strong demand for nearly all of its models.

In a statement today, it said in the first two months of the year, Perodua sold around 15,000 Myvis, 10,100 Axias, 5,900 Bezzas, 3,600 Aruz and 2,700 Alzas, while in terms of production, 36,500 vehicles were rolled out – almost 6.2 per cent more than the 34,375 produced in the same period last year.

“The heightened sales performance is a result of our efforts to further improve our delivery times,” Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Zahari Husin said.

“While we defer to the Malaysian Automotive Association’s numbers, we estimate our year-to-date market share to stand at 41 per cent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zahari said the Perodua Aruz, the automaker’s latest seven-seater SUV model, continued to rake in orders, with over 13,000 bookings captured since early January.

“We have adjusted our production to reduce the waiting time for the Aruz,” he added.

The Perodua Aruz is offered in two variants -- X and AV -- where the AV model accounted for 85 per cent of bookings. — Bernama