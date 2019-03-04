Maxis tweaks weekday data allocation for MaxisONE Plan 98

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Maxis just revised its data split to increase data usage for weekdays data to 20GB in the MaxisONEPlan 98.

Maxis has begun sending out SMS to existing subscribers of MaxisONE Plan 98 to announce a revision to the weekday and weekend data split.

Under the new revision, the weekday data from the plan has been increased from the usual 15GB to 20GB, and reduced the weekend data allocation to 10GB. The total data allocation for the plan remains unchanged at 30GB.

If the customer prefers to get the full 30GB for use anytime of the month, they can add an additional RM10 to their monthly commitment. Since only the MaxisONE Plan 98 has a weekday/weekend data split, this change only affects subscribers of this plan.

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.