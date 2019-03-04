Bursa lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers were slightly above losers at 340 to 330, while 324 counters were unchanged, 875 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was lower at mid-morning today, weighed on by selected heavyweights, amid weak corporate results.

At 11.07am, the index stood at 1,692.68, down 8.08 points from Friday’s close of 1,700.76. It opened 12.54 points lower at 1,688.22.

On the broader market, gainers were slightly above losers at 340 to 330, while 324 counters were unchanged, 875 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.3 billion shares worth RM705.61 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.53, Public Bank eased two sen to RM25.00, Tenaga shed 14 sen to RM12.94, while petronas Chemicals was 12 sen weaker at RM9.15.

Of the most actives, Sapura Energy and Bumi Armada were half-a-sen easier at 32 sen and 18 sen respectively, Perdana Petroleum was flat at 29.5 sen and Carimin Petroleum improved 2.5 sen to 84 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 36.30 points to 11,761.82, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 40.40 points to 11,623.55 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 50.08 points weaker at 11,675.08.

The FBM Ace Index gained 38.26 points to 4,688.52 and the FBM 70 rose 13.81 points to 13,975.70.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 3.73 points to 17,733.19, the Plantation Index declined 14.53 points to 7,259.41 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.06 points to 167.31. — Bernama