Bursa ends morning session lower

Bursa Malaysia made a mild recovery after plunging at opening of trade to end the morning session six points lower. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today, weighed down by selling activities in selected heavyweights, including the telecommunications, industrial, utilities and consumer products related counters.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained under the 1,700-level at 1,694.76, down 6.00 points from Friday’s close of 1,700.76 after opening 12.54 points lower at 1,688.22.

The benchmark index moved between 1,688.22 and 1,698.87 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was positive with gainers slightly above losers at 392 to 381, while 335 counters were unchanged, 761 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.77 billion shares worth RM1.03 billion.

Maxis fell nine sen to RM5.30, Petronas Chemicals lost 10 sen to RM9.17, Tenaga erased 14 sen to RM12.94 and Petronas Dagangan declined 62 sen to RM26.08.

Altogether, the counters contributed 5.09 points to the composite index.

“It seems like the local bourse has bucked the trend to perform well like its Asian peers, which are mostly higher following the better-than-expected US economic growth.

“The lower share prices would likely be dragged by the weakening corporate results by companies recorded for financial year 2018,” a dealer said.

Among others, Tenaga posted its first quarterly loss in more than seven years on higher operating cost and increased impairment of financial instruments.

The utility company recorded a net loss of RM134 million for the three months ended Dec, 31, 2018.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.53, IHH improved two sen to RM5.81, Public Bank was flat at RM25.02 and CIMB slipped three sen to RM5.65.

Among actives, Sapura Energy added half-a-sen to 32 sen, Bumi Armada and Perdana Petroleum gained one sen each to 18.5 sen and 30.5 sen respectively and Dayang Enterprises increased 19 sen to RM1.37 .

The FBM Emas Index was 21.29 points easier at 11,776.83, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 25.19 points to 11,638.76 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 21.29 points to 11,776.83.

The FBM 70 Index advanced 6.47 points to 13,997.82 and the FBM Ace Index appreciated 45.57 points to 4,695.83.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index rose 13.54 points to 17,743,00, the Plantations Index inched up 1.54 points to 7,272.40 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.72 point to 167.65. — Bernama