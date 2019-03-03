Penang govt welcomes investors wishing to promote green products, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government welcomes local and foreign investors who wish to promote their products in line with the state’s green and smart concept. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — The Penang government welcomes local and foreign investors who wish to promote their products in line with the state’s green and smart concept.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said contribution from the private sector was crucial at this time with the passion of the people of Penang, who aspired to see the concept realised, had grown stronger.

He said a number of companies had come forward to play their part in fulfilling this concept.

“In line with the Penang’s vision of a clean and green state, it is timely and heartening to know that corporates and local companies are also doing their part in contributing to the success of achieving the aspiration,” he said when launching the NIU electric motorcycle showroom here, today.

Chow said the showroom, which resulted from a collaboration between a local company, MForce Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd, and NIU International of China, would display the world’s first electric scooter.

He said while the Penang government was encouraging the use of public transport as a means to reduce congestion while enhancing green practices, there were still other means that could be initiated to promote the practices.

He said the introduction of electric scooters would be another way of promoting the green practices as Penang envisioned to continue with its economic progress but with greater attention to preserve the environment.

Hence, the idea of encouraging the use of electric scooter is very much welcomed, he added.

MForce Bike Holdings and NIU International have joined forces to introduce the world’s first electric scooter, named NIU, to Malaysians, especially Penangites, who are becoming passionate about a green and smart state concept.

MForce Bike Holdings and NIU International have joined forces to introduce the world's first electric scooter, named NIU, to Malaysians, especially Penangites, who are becoming passionate about a green and smart state concept.