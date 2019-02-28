Penang promoting e-commerce training to globalise SMEs

Domestic and International Trade, Entrepreneur Development and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain officiating the launch of the My Best Buy Direct Sales from the Farm programme in Butterworth, Feb 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 28 — The Penang government will further promote e-commerce training, especially for small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs to help them to market their products abroad.

State Domestic and International Trade, Entrepreneur Development and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain said a study conducted by the Penang Institute last year showed that the e-commerce adoption in Penang was only at five per cent.

“The state government’s policy and direction for the next few years are to encourage entrepreneurs to capitalise on e-commerce platforms so that their goods can reach as many consumers as possible.

“We want all agencies to maximise online marketing. This will enable entrepreneurs to market their products not only locally but also globally,” he told reporters after launching the My Best Buy Direct Sales from the Farm programme organised by the Penang Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), here today.

He said the state government was targeting 30 per cent e-commerce penetration and adoption among entrepreneurs over the next five years in line with the Penang 2030 vision to become a smart state and embrace the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0).

Abdul Halim said the state government would collaborate with related agencies like Fama to guide potential entrepreneurs to become competitive globally.

Meanwhile, Penang Fama director Habibah Sulaiman said RM1.91 million in sales were recorded during the My Best Buy programme held at 128 locations in Penang from 2016 until 2018 involving 724 entrepreneurs and drawing 130,627 visitors.

“Just like in the previous years, we are targeting RM500,000 sales from the My Best Buy programme this year. We are also adding more locations to cater to the needs of consumers, especially those from the B40 income group,” he said. — Bernama