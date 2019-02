Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, speaks at the Singapore Fintech Festival in Singapore November 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 — Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year is expected to be close to the mid-point of the 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent forecast, or a touch lower, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

This is not a bad outcome and there is no need to stimulate the economy, said Menon at a fireside chat at the Citibank Asia Pacific Investors Conference yesterday.

If there is a sharper slowdown, Singapore’s “healthy” macroeconomic position will give the economy the resilience to absorb the shock. Singapore also has the policy space to respond to mitigate the impact, he said.

Menon also touched on the following points: