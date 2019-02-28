FGV shares fell at afternoon session

File picture shows Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd CEO and president Datuk Zakaria Arshad speaking during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Shares of FGV Holdings Bhd fell in the afternoon session after reporting a weak financial performance for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18).

The performance was marred by impairments and lower average crude palm oil (CPO) price realised of RM2,282 per tonne for the year.

As at 4.05pm, FGV declined six sen to RM1.12, with 18.72 million shares transacted.

The conglomerate reported a net loss of RM1.080 billion for FY18 compared with a net profit of RM130.928 million recorded in 2017.

It also announced a decrease in revenue of RM13.467 billion in 2018 from RM16.921 billion registered in the 2017 financial year.

No dividend was paid during the quarter ended Dec 31, 2018. — Bernama