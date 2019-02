KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Boustead Holdings Bhd reported a net loss of RM469.2 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY2018) from a net profit of RM436.2 million in FY2017.

Revenue declined to RM10.186 billion in FY2018 from RM10.238 billion in FY2017, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

It reported a loss after tax of RM455 million for the fourth quarter year ended Dec 31, 2018 compared to a net profit of RM77,100 in the previous corresponding period. — Bernama