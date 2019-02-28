Asian markets down as Kim-Trump summit ends abruptly

A television monitors broadcasting a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their second summit in Hanoi, is seen at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo, February 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 28 — Asian markets mostly fell today, led by Seoul, as a summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un ended abruptly without an agreement.

Equities had been fluctuating through the day on tempered optimism over China-US trade talks, weak factory data from Beijing and fresh geopolitical tensions in Kashmir.

But they took a decisive turn south after an expected lunch and signing ceremony between the US and North Korean leaders was called off at the last minute.

The shock news came just hours after Kim raised the prospect of a permanent US diplomatic presence in Pyongyang and Trump said he was in “no rush” for a speedy deal over North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Both men left the summit venue in Hanoi without a public signing ceremony and Trump later told reporters he was not willing to give in to Kim’s demands to lift sanctions on the country.

“It was about the sanctions,” he said. “Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn’t do that.”

However, he said the talks ended on friendly terms and he was hopeful of progress further down the line.

Seoul dived 1.8 per cent and Tokyo ended 0.8 per cent lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong both shed 0.4 per cent. Singapore shed 0.8 per cent.

Manila tumbled more than two per cent and Jakarta was more than one per cent down while Bangkok slipped 0.4 per cent, though there were gains in Sydney and Wellington.

The global rally that has characterised most of this year had already taken a knock after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told lawmakers that “real progress” had been made in trade talks with China, but a lot of work was still needed before a pact is signed.

While his comments did not derail expectations of an agreement at some point — with both sides reporting good progress and Trump delaying a deadline for a deal — it did give traders pause for thought, observers said.

‘Better sense’

“The combination of the lack of progress with North Korea and China will drag on equities and we might have to wait for a new catalyst to renew the bullish start to the year,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Also fuelling selling pressure was figures showing Chinese manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in February, with factories hit by the long Lunar New Year break, concerns about slowing growth and uncertainty from the trade row.

However, Zhou Hao, a senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG, said the results were likely not as bad as they seemed and the outlook could be positive.

“I think we still want to wait for the next month’s reading as this month’s is distorted by the holiday,” he said.

“Also the economy could stabilise this month. Rising input prices suggest that there is no need to worry about deflation, so the question now rests on whether the economy has enough impetus.”

Nervousness continues to stalk trading floors after Pakistan and India said they had shot down each other’s fighter jets on Wednesday, fuelling worries of a conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The developments followed the February 14 suicide bombing by militants in the disputed Kashmir region that that killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for “better sense” to prevail.

On currency markets the pound held gains after touching a near eight-month high earlier today after MPs gave Prime Minister Theresa May more time to work on her EU withdrawal deal after she promised they could delay Brexit if necessary.

Sterling was also given a boost after the opposition Labour Party said it would back a second referendum, having lost a vote on its own Brexit plan yesterday.

In early trade London and Paris each fell 0.5 per cent while Frankfurt shed 0.4 per cent.

Key figures around 0820 GMT

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 21,385.16 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 28,633.18 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 2,940.95 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 7,069.89

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3283 from US$1.3306 at 2150 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1391 from US$1.1372

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.72 yen from 111.00 yen

Oil – West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 29 cents at US$57.65 per barrel

Oil – Brent Crude: DOWN 44 cents at US$65.95 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 25,985.16 (close)

— AFP