UMW returns to the black with net profit of RM341.65m

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — UMW Holdings Bhd returned to the black with a net profit of RM341.65 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 from a net loss of RM640.61 million registered in the same period one year ago.

Revenue, however, improved to RM11.30 billion compared with RM11.06 billion in the corresponding period of 2017.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said the lower revenue was attributable to decreased contribution from oil and gas, due to the de-merger of oil and gas, and the winding down of operations of oil and gas which was in line with the divestment strategy of the oil and gas business.

The group posted a pre-tax profit from continuing operations of RM786.2 million which was higher than the RM266.6 million reported in the corresponding period due to better performance from the three core segments and the reversal of provisions.

On current prospects, the group would continue to focus on strengthening three core businesses namely automotive, equipment and manufacturing and, engineering.

This will put the group in a better position to grow and enhance shareholder value.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group expects 2019’s performance to be satisfactory. — Bernama