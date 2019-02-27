Singtel, Axiata Digital collaborates to grow cross-border payments

Singtel and Axiata's alliamce would pave the way for Boost to join VIA, Singtel's cross-border mobile payment alliance. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Singapore-communications group, Singtel Group and Axiata Digital, has signed a memorandum of understanding (mou) to collaborate in mobile financial and digital services that will support Asean’s efforts to grow the digital economy.

In a statement, Axiata said the agreement would pave the way for ‘Boost Malaysia’, Axiata digital’s mobile wallet, to join VIA, the Singtel Group’s cross-border mobile payment alliance, and grow its footprint beyond Singapore and Thailand to Malaysia.

“As Malaysia’s leading mobile wallet, Boost Malaysia will add over 66,000 merchant points to the alliance’s network, expanding the reach of the payment service for millions of Singtel Dash and AIS GLOBAL Pay users already on VIA,” it added.

Boost Malaysia’s 3.7 million customers would also be able to use their mobile wallet at more than 1.6 million VIA merchant partners in Singapore and Thailand. — Bernama