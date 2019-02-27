Nevada regulators fine Wynn Resorts US$20m in settlement

An exterior view Wynn hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

BOSTON, Feb 27 — Nevada casino regulators said yesterday they had fined Wynn Resorts Ltd US$20 million (RM81.4 million) in a settlement with the company involving misconduct claims against former chief executive Steve Wynn.

The casino company, which has operations in Las Vegas and Macau, said the conclusion of the review by the Nevada Gaming Commission was a step forward for the company and its new leadership.

The settlement was previously disclosed but not the amount of the fine.

Founder Wynn resigned as CEO of the company in 2018 following claims he subjected women who worked for him to unwanted advances. He has denied the accusations.

Steve Wynn was not immediately reachable for comment. — Reuters