Craft industry records sales of RM506.5m last year, says Mohamaddin

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi said a workforce of over 10,200 was involved in craftmaking. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEMENYIH, Feb 27 — A total of 5,572 entrepreneurs registered with the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation and managed to record sales of RM506.5 million last year, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

He said a work force of over 10,200 was involved in the production of craft products which include textiles, jungle produce, ceramics, metals and various other crafts.

In Selangor alone there are 241 craft entrepreneurs and 1,156 people are employed in the industry, he added.

“These entrepreneurs have managed to generate RM42 million worth of sales or 8.3 per cent of total sales of the craft industry,” he said in his opening speech at the ‘Semarak Seni Kraf’ programme at Dewan Hj Md Silin, in Beranang, here today.

Mohamaddin added that the production craft products as souvenirs in Semenyih has the potential to be developed as the area has several tourist attractions such as Bukit Broga, Sungai Tekala and Sungai Lalang Hot Springs.

Earlier 45 participants took part in the one-day Semarak Seni Kraf programme organised in conjunction with the 2019 National Craft Day which will be held from tomorrow until March 11, from 10am to 10pm at the Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex. — Bernama