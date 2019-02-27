Bursa retreats at mid-morning

Weighed down by selected heavyweights, Bursa Malaysia weakens into the morning session. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained in the red at mid-morning today, weighed by selected heavyweights led by Sime Darby Plantation and IHH Healthcare.

At 11.05am, the benchmark index eased 7.59 points to 1,711.41 from 1,719 at close yesterday. It opened 1.86 points easier at 1,717.59.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 356 to 267, while 310 counters were unchanged, 960 untraded and 69 others suspended.

Turnover was at 776.95 million shares worth RM584.69 million.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation lost 10 sen to RM5.14, IHH Healthcare declined five sen to RM5.65, Hong Leong Financial Group trimmed 44 sen to RM19.66, Petronas Dagangan shed 48 sen to RM26.32 and Kuala Lumpur Kepong depreciated 38 sen to RM24.60.

Maybank increased three sen to RM9.58, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM9.26 while TNB and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM13.44 and RM21.30, respectively.

Of the most active, MYE.G rose one sen to RM1.04, FGV Holdings increased three sen to RM1.19, Econpile eased one sen to 44 sen and Seacera edged down half-a-sen to 34 sen.

Energy stocks was higher in line with firmer crude oil prices with Dayang Enteprise expanded 4.5 sen to RM1.01, Sapura Energy added one sen to 31.5 sen, Carimin Petroleum went up four sen to 75 sen, Bumi Armada inched up half-a-sen to 19.5 sen and Perdana Petroleum added 1.5 sen to 30 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 50.38 points to 11,907.03, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 51.88 points to 11,770.98 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 56.31 points weaker at 11,823.87.

The FBM Ace Index advanced 16.59 points to 4,650.36 and the FBM 70 slid 61.28 points to 14,230.75.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index fell 31.81 points to 17,846.66, the Plantation Index declined 67.86 points to 7,313.02 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.28 of-a-point to 168.92. — Bernama