Bayer confident for 2019 despite plunging profits

Bayer has faced charges levied at its Roundup pesticide as well as ones linked to its Monsanto takeover . — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 — German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer on Wednesday reported plunging profits for 2018, the year of its $63 billion mega-merger with US agrichemical firm Monsanto, blaming one-off effects and saying it was confident of meeting growth targets this year.

Net profit at the Leverkusen-based group tumbled 76.9 per cent, to €1.7 billion (RM7.88 billion).

The slump was partly down to a one-off 2017 windfall from selling shares in former polymers division Covestro, while financing costs for taking over seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto weighed on the bottom line last year.

Operating, or underlying profit before special items at Bayer grew 2.8 per cent, to €9.5 billion, although revenues added 4.5 per cent to reach €39.6 billion, adjusting for price and currency effects.

The group had to sell off part of its existing seeds and pesticides businesses to rival BASF to get the Monsanto deal past competition authorities, bringing in 4.1 billion euros.

But costs for special items at the group rose from €1.2 billion euros in 2017 to 2.6 billion last year.

And charges linked to the Monsanto takeover weighed in at €2.0 billion, while depreciations cost €3.3 billion.

Looking ahead to this year, Bayer said it was confident of reaching its target of €46 billion in sales — around four per cent higher than 2018 —and lifting operating profit before special items to €12.2 billion.

The group also plans to divest its animal health division, sell off two major brands — Coppertone and Dr. Scholl's — from its over-the-counter medicines unit, and sell its stake in Currenta, the spin-off German firm that operates its former chemical parks.

On the negative side of the outlook, Bayer now says it has 11,200 lawsuits pending in the US over health problems, especially cancer, allegedly caused by Monsanto's glyphosate herbicide.

A state jury in California handed a mammoth award of almost US$290 million (RM1.2 billion) last year to a school groundskeeper, Dewayne Johnson, who said his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by years of using glyphosate-containing Roundup, although the judge later reduced the amount to US$78 million and Bayer plans to appeal to higher courts.

On Monday, a similar case became the first to open in US federal court over the chemical, with Bayer insisting the weight of scientific evidence is behind glyphosate being safe.

The group "will continue to vigorously defend this important and safe herbicide," chief executive Werner Baumann said. — AFP