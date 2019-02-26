Tokyo stocks end lower after recent gains

An electronic board showing the Nikkei share average is seen as market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange February 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 26 — Tokyo stocks closed lower today following recent gains fuelled by optimism over the China-US trade talks, while analysts also said news of Indian air strikes in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.37 per cent, or 78.84 points, to 21,449.39 while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 per cent, or 3.67 points, at 1,617.20.

Shares have enjoyed healthy buying of late, thanks to hopes that China and the US will eventually hammer out a deal to resolve their tariffs spat that has fanned uncertainty over the past year.

But dealers were unable to maintain their momentum and Online Okasan Securities said in a commentary that selling picked up “after reports of Indian air strikes”.

New Delhi later said an air strike had been carried out on a camp where militants were preparing an attack on India, almost two weeks after more than 40 Indian paramilitaries were killed in the region.

India had vowed to strike back after the bombing, which was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.

In Tokyo share trading, Sony fell 0.85 per cent to ¥5,331 while Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing lost 1.08 per cent to ¥50,890.

Industrial robot producer Fanuc Corp dropped 1.29 per cent to ¥19,080 while Tokyo Electron was down 0.83 per cent to ¥15,480.

Automakers were higher with Toyota trading up 0.31 per cent at ¥6,795 and Nissan 0.54 per cent to ¥958.

The dollar fetched ¥110.80 in Asian trade, down from ¥111.05 in New York yesterday. — AFP