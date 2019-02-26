Nasdaq cut all losses after Feb consumer confidence data

The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq cut all losses February 26, 2019 to eke out slight gains. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 26 — The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq cut all losses today to eke out slight gains, after a report from the Conference Board showed a higher-than-expected rise in the consumer confidence index in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was still pressured by losses in Home Depot Inc.

At 10.04am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.33 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 26,065.62, the S&P 500 was up 1.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,797.46 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.92 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 7,555.38. — Reuters