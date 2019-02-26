Hong Leong Bank’s Q2 net profit jumps to RM687.25m

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Hong Leong Bank Bhd’s net profit in the second quarter (Q2) ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY19) rose to RM687.25 million from RM683.07 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue, however, slipped to RM1.14 billion from RM1.23 billion in the corresponding quarter, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Group managing director and chief executive officer Domenic Fuda said the bank continues to maintain a resilient performance amidst soft business sentiments and intensifying deposit competition.

“The result was mainly driven by a healthy expansion in loan book despite lingering challenges in the operating environment, improving asset quality as well as solid contribution from our associates,” he said.

Meanwhile, international operations remained stable and accounted for 17.6 per cent of the bank’s pre-tax profit in the first half of FY19, led by solid contribution from China’s Bank of Chengdu during the period.

The board has recommended an interim dividend of 16.0 sen per share for the first half of FY19.

“Leveraging on our branch footprint and digital capabilities, we continue to grow our domestic franchise and regional businesses by entrenching ourselves in the communities we operate in.

“We strive to continue leading the digital and innovation space to provide best-in-class experience and engage with our customers through reimagined customer journeys,” added Fuda on the business outlook. — Bernama