Hong Kong stocks fall as investors await trade talk outcome

(From left) The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. Hong Kong stocks fell February 26, 2019, tracking a correction in Asian markets, as investors waited to see if Washington and Beijing can clinch a trade deal. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 26 — Hong Kong stocks fell today, tracking a correction in Asian markets, as investors waited to see if Washington and Beijing can clinch a trade deal.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 per cent to 28,772.06, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 per cent to 11,543.95 points.

President Donald Trump said yesterday he would delay a tariff hike on US$200 billion (RM814 billion) of Chinese imports in the clearest sign yet that both sides were making progress in the talks, but he also sounded a note of caution, saying a deal “could happen fairly soon, or it might not happen at all.”

JPMorgan analysts urged investors to “curb some of their enthusiasm” over the trade talks, saying the extension to the deadline was a “foregone conclusion”.

“Most assumed this action would occur,” they added. “And it is notable that no new deadline date has been set and there weren’t any formal statements published from either side following the talks in Washington.”

Most sectors fell. The financial sector and the property industry lost one per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. — Reuters