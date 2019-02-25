UOA Development's 2018 net profit falls to RM378.92m

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — UOA Development Bhd's net profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 (FY18) fell to RM378.91 million from RM506.58 million in FY17.

Revenue, however, increased to RM1.26 billion from RM1.07 billion previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, UOA Development said its net profit in the fourth quarter of FY18 (4Q18) decreased to RM136.44 million from RM197.80 million in 4Q17.

Meanwhile, its revenue for the quarter soared to RM486.35 million from RM198.49 million previously.

The group said the revenue was due to the progressive recognition of the group’s ongoing development projects, namely United Point Residence, Sentul Point Suite Apartments and South Link Lifestyle Apartments.

It also attributed the performance to the sale of completed offices and residential units, adding that the total new property sales in 4Q18 stood at approximately RM1.48 billion.

Meanwhile, total unbilled sales as at December 31, 2018 amounted to approximately RM1.50 billion.

On prospects, the group said it would continue to focus on development at targeted geographical locations and to assess opportunities for land acquisitions. — Bernama