European stock markets rise

US-China talks have prompted optimism in global stocks. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 25 — European stocks rose in initial trade today after US President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods following "substantial progress" in trade talks.

In opening deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies gained 0.1 per cent to 7,187.87 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.5 percent to 11,517.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 per cent to stand at 5,228.25.

Shanghai led a rally across Asian markets Monday after Trump said he would delay a hike in tariffs on China's goods, fuelling hopes of an end to a long-running stand-off. — AFP