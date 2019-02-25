Aussie gains, yen sags after Trump delays China tariffs

The Australian dollar is an obvious beneficiary of US President Donald Trump's decision to delay raising tariffs on China goods with a trade deal between the economic powerhouses looking likely to be clinched. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Feb 25 — The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose and the yen sagged in early Asian trade today after US President Donald Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on Chinese goods on March 1, citing “substantial progress” made in trade talks.

The Australian dollar gained 0.3 per cent to US$0.7149, reacting to Trump's latest posts on Twitter.

The Japanese yen eased 0.1 per cent to 110.77 yen to the US dollar, while the offshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.6930 yuan against the dollar, also on the news.

The US president also said he would plan a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to conclude an agreement, assuming the trade talks make additional progress.

Trump's tweets came amid rising expectations that he would delay increasing tariffs on US$200 billion (RM814.65 billion) of Chinese imports before the March 1 deadline to avoid escalating in the trade war.

The president said in a tweet that progress had been made on a host of divisive areas including intellectual property protection, technology transfers, agriculture, services and currency.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar rose 0.2 per cent to US$0.6856 after local retail sales jumped in the fourth quarter, tempering concerns of softer growth in the country's economy. — Reuters