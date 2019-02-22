Saudi agrees US$10b China refinery deal as crown prince visits

The national flags of Saudi Arabia (right) and China are displayed from a road lamp at Tiananmen square in Beijing on February 21, 2019. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is on a visit to China from February 21 to 22. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Feb 22 — State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco signed a US$10 billion deal to build a refining and petrochemical complex in China today, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up a two-day trip to Beijing.

The Saudi delegation, including top executives from Aramco, arrived yesterday on an Asia tour that has already seen the kingdom pledge investment of US$20 billion in Pakistan and seek to make additional investments in India’s refining industry.

The crown prince will meet President Xi Jinping, who has made stepping up China’s presence in the Middle East a key foreign policy objective, despite its traditional low-key role there.

Aramco agreed to form a joint venture with Chinese defence conglomerate Norinco to develop a refining and petrochemical complex in the northeastern Chinese city of Panjin, saying the project is worth more than US$10 billion.

The partners will form a new company called Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co as part of a project that will include a 300,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery with a 1.5-million-metric-tonnes-per-year ethylene cracker, Aramco said.

Aramco will supply up to 70 per cent of the crude feedstock for the complex, which is expected to start operations in 2024.

The investments could help Saudi Arabia regain its place as the top oil exporter to China, a position Russia has held for the last three years. Saudi Aramco is set to boost market share by signing supply deals with non-state Chinese refiners.

China sees “enormous potential” in Saudi Arabia’s economy and wants more high-tech cooperation, State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, said yesterday.

Meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Wang said the main features of their ties were respect, understanding and support for each other, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late yesterday.

“All countries in the world have the right to develop, and Saudi Arabia is an emerging market country with enormous potential,” the ministry paraphrased Wang as saying.

China supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy and is willing to strengthen high-tech cooperation, Wang added.

China has had to step carefully in relations with Riyadh, since Beijing also has close ties with Saudi Arabia’s regional foe Iran.

On Wednesday, Xi told the speaker of Iran’s parliament that China’s desire to develop close ties with Iran would stay unaltered, regardless of the global situation.

China is also wary of criticism from Muslim countries about its camps in the heavily-Muslim far western region of Xinjiang, which the government says are for de-radicalisation purposes and rights groups call internment camps.

Wang said both countries face the threats of terrorism and extremism, and should strengthen cooperation to safeguard security and stability.

China was not seeking to play politics in the Middle East, the widely-read state-run tabloid, the Global Times, said in an editorial today.

“China won’t be a geopolitical player in the Middle East. It has no enemies and can cooperate with all countries in the region,” said the paper, published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily.

“China’s increasing influence in the Middle East comes from pure friendly cooperation. Such a partnership will be welcomed by more countries in the Middle East.” — Reuters