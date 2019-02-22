MHPS fires up global market as share leader for heavy duty gas turbines

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems reported it had secured the 2018 market share leadership in global orders for heavy duty gas turbines. — Picture courtesy of www.mhps.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd (MHPS) secured the 2018 market share leadership in global orders for heavy duty gas turbines (100 MW and above), achieving a major milestone in the global power generation sector.

The result is based on data compiled by the premier reporting agency in the gas turbine market, McCoy Reports.

This segment is the most closely watched by industry experts because it represents the most advanced technology and drives energy production globally.

MHPS market leadership is driven by the J-Series gas turbine and its industry-leading over 64 per cent efficiency and 99.5 per cent reliability.

“Being the heavy duty gas turbine leader in this competitive market is validation of both our world-leading turbine technology and of our employees around the world who put our customers first.

“I am proud more customers are choosing us to provide reliable and efficient power,” said MHPS President & Chief Executive Officer, Kenji Ando.

Globally, MHPS’ heavy duty turbines captured 41 per cent global market share. For the largest gas turbines (post F-class and larger), MHPS had 49 per cent global market share.

MHPS is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. For more information, contact www.mhps.com. — Bernama