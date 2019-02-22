i-City has potential to be ‘golden triangle’ area, says Selangor MB

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.said the new i-City shopping centre can potentially become a ‘golden triangle’. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Feb 22 — The rapid development of i-City, which will site the new Central i-City shopping centre, can potentially turn it into a “golden triangle” in Selangor, said Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said surrounding areas in Shah Alam and Klang also had good potential to become golden triangle areas.

“This presents excellent economic space for those living in Selangor as well as the rest of the country,” Amirudin said after attending a reception in conjunction with the Federation of Hokkien Associations of Malaysia’s 2019 Chinese New Year celebration recently.

“This is why we have managed to attract industry players such as Toyota, Ikea and Daiso recently, and we will maintain our good track record,” he added.

At the function, Amirudin also invited local and international investors to continue investing in Selangor.

It was previously reported that i-City developer I-Bhd and Thailand’s largest retail property developer, Central Pattana Public Co Ltd, inked an agreement in May 2013 to jointly develop the Central i-City shopping centre.

According to reports, the RM850 million Central i-City mall will have a net lettable area of 940,000 sq ft and 350 retail shops.

Last year, I-Bhd said it still had RM6.5 billion of gross development value to be developed at i-City. — Bernama