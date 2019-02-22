Global equities climb on hopeful trade talk vibes

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange February 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 22 — World stock markets advanced today as investors awaited what they hoped will be encouraging news from US-China trade talks in Washington, dealers said.

Europe’s key equity markets were up to around 0.5 per cent higher, building on earlier Asian gains.

Wall Street was also modestly higher at the opening bell in New York, as US economic concerns appeared to be eclipsed by hopes that high-level talks between the United States and China will seal a trade war truce.

“Global equities saw some modest gains... as investors await results from the Sino-US trade talks,” said Oanda analyst Dean Popplewell.

“Will we get some concrete news or perhaps an announcement of an extension of the March 1 deadline for implementing further US tariffs?”

And with the March deadline approaching, US President Donald Trump will meet with China’s top negotiator and Xi Jinping’s top economics envoy, Liu He, today.

No ‘meaningful’ deal?

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) meanwhile forecast that the two sides will make “some progress” — but were unlikely to clinch any “meaningful” deal.

“The likelihood that the US and China will make some progress in the ongoing trade talks has increased as a result of mounting domestic pressure in both economies,” noted EIU global economist Cailin Birch in a report.

“Nonetheless, we do not expect a meaningful agreement, as the US and China enter into a strategic competition for economic — and particularly technological — dominance.”

The EIU added that any deal would therefore only provide “temporary relief” from trade tensions.

Key figures around 1430 GMT

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,193.13 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: UP 0.4 per cent at 11,468.15

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.3 per cent at 5,210.85

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,268.55

New York – Dow: UP 0.4 per cent at 25,944.24

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 21,425.51 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.7 per cent at 28,816.30 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 1.9 per cent at 2,804.23 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1337 from US$1.1336 at 2200 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3011 from US$1.3043

Euro/pound: UP at 87.14 pence from 86.92 pence

Dollar/yen: FLAT at 110.70 yen

Oil – Brent Crude: UP 51 cents at US$67.58 per barrel

Oil – West Texas Intermediate: UP 77 cents at US$57.73

— AFP