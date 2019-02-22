E&O posts net loss of RM8.8m in 3Q18

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Eastern and Oriental Bhd posted a net loss of RM8.80 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 from a net profit of RM21.98 million in the same period the previous year.

Revenue fell to RM256.95 million versus RM331.90 million, with the company recording a loss per share of 0.67 sen versus earnings per share of 1.68 sen.

“Notwithstanding the uncertainties and continued weakness in the property market, the group was able to sustain new sales which have brought down our level of inventory.

“Our coordinated sales campaign “E&O Luxury Living” to reduce inventory has been encouraging as we achieved cumulative sales of approximately RM251 million for nine months compared to RM236 million in the same period the preceding year,” it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

It added that while property market conditions continue to be challenging for the remaining fourth quarter, the company would continue to focus on reducing its inventory by offering attractive packages to buyers.

On another development, Eastern & Oriental announced that reclamation works on its major development project Seri Tanjung Pinang Phase 2A (STP2A), off the northeast coast of Penang island, is nearing completion.

“A detailed masterplan is currently being finalised towards the creation of Penang’s foremost investment, residential, commercial and tourist destination.

“STP2A is expected to have a gross development value of over RM17 billion and will be developed over a period of 15 years,” it added. — Bernama