Axiata Digital expects financial services to turn profitable by 2021

Axiata Group Bhd expects its financial services business to turn profitable based on the growing reception for its Boost e-wallet service. — Image courtesy of RinggitPlus

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Bhd, expects its financial services business to turn profitable by 2021.

Chief executive officer Mohd Khairil Abdullah said the projection is based on the growing reception for its e-wallet service, Boost.

“Boost users have increased more than five-fold to 3.7 million from a year ago while transaction value grew 50 per cent year-on-year,” he told reporters at Axiata’s financial year 2018 briefing here today.

He said the company would also add more services including remittance to increase usage and attract new customers.

For the longer term, he said the company is looking to incorporate blockchain technology for the remittance business for safer and more secure transactions.

“That is something that we are looking at in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairil said he expected consolidation to happen in the e-wallet sector given the huge number of e-wallet operators.

“It maybe is not going to be sustainable for that many licensees to continue operating,” he said.

He said once the sector starts to consolidate, the company would be looking for strategic partners to further cement its position in the e-wallet business. — Bernama