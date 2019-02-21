Stock markets mostly rise on bubbling trade confidence

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (right) welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives at the EU headquarters in Brussels to hold a meeting on Brexit talks on February 20, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 21 — European stocks mostly rose today after gains in much of Asia, as traders eyed growing optimism that China and the US will finally resolve their long-running trade war.

Frankfurt and Paris benchmark equity indices advanced near the half-way mark, but London fell on poorly-received results including from British Gas owner Centrica.

The energy group’s share price tumbled 11.4 per cent to 122 pence after saying that a newly-introduced UK government price cap aimed at lowering the cost of domestic gas and electricity, would hurt Centrica’s performance this year.

On currency markets, the pound extended yesterday’s losses that came after Fitch warned it could slash Britain’s credit rating owing to the economic hit from a potential no-deal Brexit.

Adding to sterling’s weakness was Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to get a breakthrough in talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on revising their Brexit deal.

With just over a month until Britain leaves the bloc, May still has no agreement that she can push through parliament.

Adding to her woes was news that three MPs had quit her ruling Conservative party.

In Asia, stock markets mainly climbed on a report that Beijing and Washington were working on an outline for a deal.

“Markets look to towards the US-China trade talks for direction,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

“Today sees the US and China return to the negotiating table, with markets hopeful that the sides will find some form of pathway to a solution.

“Markets are becoming less sensitive to the fact that these talks are taking place, in some ways reflecting the weariness and scepticism that comes with each meeting.”

Global equities have enjoyed a stellar start to the year on hopes for the negotiations and expectations the Federal Reserve will ease up on its pace of monetary tightening as growth at home and globally slows.

The upbeat mood was enhanced today as Bloomberg News said US and Chinese negotiators were sketching out a number of memorandums of understanding on key issues including intellectual property and technology transfer.

Without naming sources, the report said no final agreement was expected in Washington this week but that China’s top negotiator Liu He would meet US President Donald Trump tomorrow.

While there has been no concrete sign of progress in the trade talks, Trump has insisted the talks are going “very well” and has indicated he could push back a deadline for a deal to be done.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 7,186.89 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: UP 0.3 per cent at 11,435.09

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.1 per cent at 5,201.64

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,265.38

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 per cent at 21,464.23 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.4 per cent at 28,629.92 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 2,751.80 (close)

New York – DOW: UP 0.2 per cent at 25,954.44 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1343 from US$1.1338 at 2200 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3037 from US$1.3050

Euro/pound: UP at 87.00 pence from 86.87 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.75 yen from 110.58 yen

Oil – Brent Crude: UP seven cents at US$67.15 per barrel

Oil – West Texas Intermediate: UP 26 cents at US$57.42

— AFP