Petronas-linked counters among top gainers at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― Petronas-linked counters were the top gainers at mid-morning, following reports of gas discovery at the Repsol-operated Sakakemang PSC, onshore Central Sumatra in Indonesia.

As at 11.24am, Petronas Chemicals jumped 26 sen to RM9.16 with 4.67 million shares traded, Petronas Dagangan rose 20 sen to RM26.96 with 15,400 shares transacted and Petronas Gas gained 16 sen to RM18.26 with 124,600 shares changing hands.

A dealer said this news is very encouraging to Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) partners, including the national oil and gas company Petronas, as it holds 45 per cent stake in the consortium.

The new gas resources, estimated to be at least two trillion cubic feet, is among the 10 largest finds worldwide in the last 12 months and the biggest in Indonesia for 18 years. ― Bernama