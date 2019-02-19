US stocks flat ahead of China talks, Fed minutes

A commuter walks on Wall Street across from the New York Stock Exchange January 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 19 — Wall Street stocks were flat early today, pausing from the early 2019 equity rally ahead of the latest round of US-China trade talks.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,874.92 in the first trading session of the week following yesterday’s President’s Day holiday when markets were closed.

The broad-based S&P 500 was down less than 0.1 per cent at 2,774.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose a hair at 7,474.19.

US-China trade talks were due to resume today in Washington before high-level meetings later in the week.

A series of tariffs and tariff threat announcements pressured stocks for much of 2018 but investors are increasingly optimistic the two sides will reach a deal to avert a further escalation.

Investors are also eyeing minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting, which will be released tomorrow. The US central bank shifted to a more dovish posture at the last meeting, further boosting stocks.

The S&P 500 has risen about 18 per cent since Dec 24, a rally that some analysts think could set the stage for profit taking or sideways movement.

Among individual companies Walmart jumped 3.8 per cent after the retail behemoth reported better-than-expected earnings on a 4.2 per cent surge in US comparable sales in the fourth quarter. — AFP