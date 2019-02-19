Bursa Malaysia higher, KLCI breaches 1,700-level at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today, with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) breaching the 1,700-level, lifted by gains in selected blue chips.

At 11.08am, the FBM KLCI was 9.20 points better at 1,701.94 from yesterday’s close of 1,692.74, after opening 1.29 points firmer at 1,694.03.

On the broader market, gainers edged losers 355 to 272, while 339 counters were unchanged, 888 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.13 billion shares worth RM679.03 million.

A dealer said market sentiment on Bursa was lifted after Asian shares hovered near a four-month peak today, supported by hopes that trade talks between China and the United States was making positive progress and expectations of policy stimulus from central banks.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.48, Public Bank gained four sen to RM25.04, Tenaga rose six sen to RM13.06 and Petronas Chemicals increased 29 sen to RM8.86.

Of the most actives, Bumi Armada lost one sen to 21.5 sen, EA Holdings added half-a-sen to two sen and Seacera was two sen better at 33.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 59 points better at 11,839.71, the FBMT 100 Index increased 59.58 points to 11,701.53 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 90.15 points to 11,793.87.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 6.67 points to 4,647.51 and the FBM 70 climbed 57.02 points to 14,128.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 32.65 points higher at 17,685.50, the Plantation Index rose 43.01 points to 7,368.92 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.91 of-a-point higher at 165.48. — Bernama