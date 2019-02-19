Be proactive in capitalising on R&D results, Sabah entrepreneurs told

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the funds or incentives provided by the government to start their business. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 19 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal urged entrepreneurs in the state to be more proactive in capitalising the research and development (R&D) results produced by various government agencies to develop more quality products that can penetrate the market.

He said the entrepreneurs in Sabah should also take advantage of the funds or incentives provided by the government to start their business, which will subsequently propel their potential in the sector.

“The funds provided by the government will not only offer benefits in terms of giving capital but also guide the entrepreneurs to ensure the products and services produced are of high quality, besides fulfilling the tastes and requirements of consumers,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said this in his speech at the launch of the sauce and food paste processing plant of a private company owned by a young entrepreneur from Kampung Darau Lama in Manggatal here, today.

The text of his speech was read by Assistant Minister of Trade and Industry Chong Chen Bin.

Mohd Shafie said the state government was always committed to producing and developing more young entrepreneurs who were competitive, however, entrepreneurs in Sabah must have high desire to acquire knowledge in various aspects of business management especially in the new digital economy era.

“I hope the entrepreneurial development programme being implemented in Sabah will have a positive impact and enable the entrepreneurs to move forward in their respective businesses, and subsequently contribute to the overall economic prosperity,” he said. — Bernama

