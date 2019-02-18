Bursa stays higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia continues to enjoy buying support, especially in selected heavyweights, at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon, lifted by gains in selected heavyweights.

At 3.15pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.22 points better at 1,691.05 from Friday's close of 1,688.83, after opening 5.09 points firmer at 1,693.92 earlier today.

Gainers led losers 383 to 358 with 385 counters unchanged, 740 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.94 billion shares worth RM971.87 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals increased two sen each to RM9.49 and RM8.53, while Public Bank added six sen to RM24.98.

Of actives, Sapura Energy gained half-a-sen to 31 sen, Bumi Armada lost one sen to 22.5 sen and Borneo Oil was flat at 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 16.85 points higher at 11,767.12, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 25.52 points to 11,689.12 and the FBMT 100 Index gained 15.96 points to 11,628.86.

The FBM Ace Index was 1.71 points higher at 4,648.30 and the FBM 70 rose 22.09 points to 14,050.28.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index was 8.80 points better at 17,641.37, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.16 point weaker at 162.97 and the Plantation Index decreased 14.45 points to 7,320.98. — Bernama