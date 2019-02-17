Madius: Sabah has identified several investors from China

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau says the state government has identified several investors from China and is planning a trade mission to the country. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau says the state government has identified several investors from China and is planning a trade mission to the country.

Madius, who is also state Trade and Industry Minister, said the mission will be led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and include International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darrell Leiking representing the federal government.

“We will visit several places and meet several investors. In fact several investors have had discussions with us, but there are terms and conditions they need to fulfil including with regard to prices of land and other resources such as sand,” he told reporters after the ang pow festival of the Penampang United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) here tonight.

He said Sabah has long had a problem attracting major shipping lines due to its limited container production.

“To date we only produce about 330,000 containers a year, but major shipping lines will come to Sabah only if we can produce over 500,000 containers annually,” he said, adding the state would be able to produce more containers with the presence of more investors.

Madius said at the same time the government would also need to assist local investors in order to spur the state’s economy, noting that in his recent visit to Korea he noticed the country’s economy was being driven by local industries with the strong support of the government.

He said in order for Sabah to become a developed state, it needs to collaborate closely with the federal government.

“When the federal government through the finance ministry announced special tax incentives for Sabah... this is something that we will fight for,” he added. — Bernama